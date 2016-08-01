Would you stick these wheels on your phone?

Ever find your phone is too far away when you get a notification? Researchers at the University of Tokyo may have created the perfect solution for you – putting your phone on wheels.

Researchers Takefumi Hiraki, Koya Narumi, Koji Yatani, and Yoshihiro Kawahara have created a phone accessory that sticks some wheels on the end of your phone as well as a computer that makes it move when you get a notification.

It means your phone will roll toward you when you're getting a phone call or, alternatively, away from you when your morning alarm goes off - which should get you out of bed.

On a roll

The wheels and case included were made by 3D printing. The case harnesses kinetic energy and can be used for other things than just rolling around– it can also use the wheels to measure things.

The example given in the video below shows you can trace distances in your home to help with DIY improvements or moving furniture.

In terms of rolling, you're going to need a big surface to ensure your phone doesn't roll off the edge and get damaged.

The case doesn't look particularly durable either, so if your phone does decide to go on a little trip at the worst moment it may cause more damage than it's worth.

Via Motherboard