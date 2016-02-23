What's your top gadget from MWC this year?

At MWC 2016 we're always on the lookout for ways to help you guys get involved, so step up to vote in our Readers' Choice Award at the techradar MWC Awards 2016.

Later in the week we're going to be announcing a whole slew of devices up for everything from Best Phone to Best Wearable to Best In Show, but for now we need your help.

Check out our poll below to choose from the most intriguing, most talked about and most exceptional tech we've encountered so far - if you're chatting about it, we want to know if you love it.

So simply let us know which bit of tech below has surprised, delighted or excited you the most - but be quick, the poll will close at 3pm GMT today (that's 10am EST, 7am PST, 4pm CET) and disappear from this page.

And if you want to get in contact, give us a nod on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Vine using the hashtag #TRawards to let us know what's been your top tech of MWC 2016 so far.