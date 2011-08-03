Vodafone to stock BlackBerry Torch 9860 and Torch 9810

Vodafone has confirmed to TechRadar that it will be among the first networks to put the BlackBerry Torch 9860 and Torch 9810 on sale.

The new phones join the BlackBerry Bold 9900 as the first devices to run with BlackBerry OS 7, the latest smartphone platform from RIM which is claims is slicker and more intuitive than ever before.

The BlackBerry Torch 9810 is the official moniker of the Torch 2, the phone rumoured for months since its leak earlier in the year, and continues the keyboard / touchscreen combination from the original Torch.

All in view

The Torch 9860 is a full touch device with a 3.5-inch screen and a 1.2GHz processor, and was previously codenamed the Monza in web leaks.

Vodafone tells us that more information is coming about the phone in the near future, but in the meantime we've got a sneak peek at the new promotional video