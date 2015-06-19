Vodafone Smart Ultra 6 is a full HD 4G phablet that won't break the bank

The Vodafone Smart Ultra 6 has arrived with a big full HD display, 4G connectivity and a price tag which sees it slide comfortably into the budget end of the market.

At just £125 on Pay As You Go (or free on contracts starting at £17 per month), the Smart Ultra 6 is cheaper than the current Moto G - but don't let that put you off.

The 5.5-inch full HD display dominates the front, while under the hood there's an octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor, 16GB of internal storage and a 3000mAh battery.

A 13MP camera has been bolted to the rear, while the front facing snapper is a selfie-loving 5MP affair.

Low cost fodder

At 154 x 77 x 8.35 mm it's slightly thinner, while being a touch taller and wider, than the 5.5-inch OnePlus One, and it weighs in at an acceptable 159g.

In terms of design there's something rather iPhone 6 about the Smart Ultra 6, although it's clad in plastic rather than metal so expect it to feel cheap in the hand.

Vodafone's own line of handsets is directly rivalling EE's, which itself has recently launched the 5.2-inch, full HD Harrier and the smaller Harrier Mini.