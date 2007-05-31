Vodafone flat rate data boost

Vodafone mobile customers in the UK can from today enjoy a new flat rate data bundle that, from £7.50 a month, allows users up to 120MB of data usage.

The deal is part of a widespread revamp of Vodafone's consumer data offerings and its Vodafone live mobile internet portal. This was first flagged up at the end of April. Vodafone customers who don't sign up to a monthly bundle added to their tariff can still use up to 15MB of data a day for £1 under the new pricing regime.

Vodafone's new data offering matches on price the existing flat rate Web'n'walk mobile data deal from T-Mobile . Although T-Mobile allows users up to 1GB a month of data. T-Mobile also has a £1 per day price cap on data usage for all its customers.

3G network operator 3 has since mid-April offered up to 1GB monthly data usage for just £5 a month on top of its regular tariffs.

The new Vodafone data deals exclude using data heavy applications. These include VoIP services such as Skype, instant messenger services, text messaging clients and file sharing.