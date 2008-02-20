Two new LiMo phones to challenge Android

We've already digested everything there is to know about Android, the Google-led open operating system for mobile phones and a little about LiMo, the other open-source challenger. But we'll bet you didn't know there are two spanking new LiMo phones on the market.

Unsurprisingly, both phones - the P905i from Panasonic and the N705iμ ("myu") from NEC - are Japanese and have reached the giant network of NTT DoCoMo just this week.

Sickly sweet handset

The Viera-branded P905i is part of DoCoMo's flagship range of phones with everything on. It's a chunky model that sports a 3.2-inch screen, a 1-seg digital TV tuner, 5.1-megapixel camera, GPS, RFID e-cash and plenty more besides.

Considerably less flashy, the N705iμ suffers from none of the bloat that blights the top-end handsets of the major Japanese carriers. It is less than 1cm thick and concentrates on being a phone, rather than a Swiss Army Knife of a gadget that looks like a brick.

Even so, NEC's mobile still has the essentials - 2-megapixel camera, 3.6Mbit/s HSDPA downloads and a very nice operating system. We know which we'd go for.