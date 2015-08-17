Trending
This is probably our first glimpse of the Nexus 5 in the flesh

The Nexus 5 is back, and it's got a new look

Google killed off the Nexus 5 earlier this year, but it seems a refreshed version will be launching alongside the new Nexus 6 this year.

Rumours suggest LG is working on it and today is the first time we've seen a photo of the phone in the flesh.

A user of the Google Nexus Community Indonesia has leaked a photo of the back of the phone and our sources tell us it looks pretty legit.

Soon...

Nexus 5

The back panel is plastic with the large Nexus logo emblazoned on the back once again. Right at the top seems seems to be a protruding back camera with the flash sat alongside.

Just underneath the camera is a metal circle that may turn out to be a fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

The corners look rounded off but the photo is a little unclear and we can't really tell what material the back panel is using just yet.

It's expected soon though – so we can expect to see more photos of both the Nexus 5 and Nexus 6 2015 editions in the coming weeks.

