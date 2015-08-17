This is probably our first glimpse of the Nexus 5 in the flesh

Google killed off the Nexus 5 earlier this year, but it seems a refreshed version will be launching alongside the new Nexus 6 this year.

Rumours suggest LG is working on it and today is the first time we've seen a photo of the phone in the flesh.

A user of the Google Nexus Community Indonesia has leaked a photo of the back of the phone and our sources tell us it looks pretty legit.

Soon...

The back panel is plastic with the large Nexus logo emblazoned on the back once again. Right at the top seems seems to be a protruding back camera with the flash sat alongside.

Just underneath the camera is a metal circle that may turn out to be a fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

The corners look rounded off but the photo is a little unclear and we can't really tell what material the back panel is using just yet.

It's expected soon though – so we can expect to see more photos of both the Nexus 5 and Nexus 6 2015 editions in the coming weeks.