The way we were: co-founders considering BlackBerry buy-back

Cue the *NSYNC, because BlackBerry's co-founders may want the company back.

According to a regulatory filing released today, Mike Lazaridis, co-founder and former co-CEO of BlackBerry, and fellow co-founder Doug Fregin are kicking around the idea of bidding on the struggling firm.

Lazaridis and Fregin already own a combined 8% stake but have entered into an agreement "to explore the possibility of submitting a potential joint bid" for the shares owned by everyone else.

The company formerly known as RIM already entered into an initial offer agreement with a group led by Fairfax Financial Holdings for about $4.7 billion (about £2.93b, AU$4.98b).

Beggars apparently can be choosers.

Go it alone

According to sources of AllThingsD, the co-founders aren't working with Fairfax Financial on this.

The financial holdings firm is still trying to shore-up funding for a buy-out, and meanwhile the BlackBerry 10 maker has reportedly made passes at several tech firms, looking for any taker it can get.

Among the list of desired suitors are Cisco, SAP, Samsung and Intel. Bloomberg reported that while none are biting at the idea of picking up all of BlackBerry, some are open to the idea of owning parts of it.

The saga continues.