The Galaxy A7 will be Samsung's thinnest smartphone yet

Leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy A7 are coming thick and fast in the run up to its launch. The latest batch of rumours appear to confirm a number of specs, as well as hinting at just how thin the Galaxy A7 will be.

Just how slim? At a svelte 6.3mm thick, we'd say very - Samsung's slimmes yet, in fact. This is a fair bit slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Alpha, which comes in at 6.7mm, and also slighter than the iPhone 6, measures 6.9mm.

Specification confirmation

Elsewhere the latest leak suggests that the Galaxy A7 will come with a 5.5-inch screen sporting a 1080p resolution, a 1.5Ghz 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor and 2GB RAM .

It will also feature a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera, along with 4G connectivity and Android 4.4.4 KitKat.

Via PocketLint