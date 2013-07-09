Sprint's big week rolls on as HTC 8XT gets a release date

With Clearwire now fully under its belt and a Softbank merger expected to finish up tomorrow, Sprint has managed to find time to squeeze a little smartphone news into this still-young week.

The carrier today revealed that the HTC 8XT, one of two Windows Phone 8 devices announced last month for Sprint, is due to go on sale Friday, July 19.

The standard Beats Audio is there, but the 8XT also comes packing BoomSound, a hip term for dual front-facing stereo speakers with a dedicated amplifier for bigger sound, more detail and cut-down distortion. A 1.4GHz dual-core Snapdragon, 4.3-inch screen and 8MP camera are all nestled in the $99.99 (after $50 mail-in rebate) phone.

The other WP8 phone unveiled June 28 - Samsung's Ativ S Neo - is still holding onto its mysterious "this summer" release. We're not going anywhere, Sprint, so feel free to pass that info along anytime.

