Soon your non-Nexus phone may get the latest Android software first

Frustrated at your lack of the latest Android 6 Marshmallow software? Google may have a plan to remedy that.

A new rumor suggests Google is almost ready to expand its Android Beta program - the scheme that brings the latest Android software to the Nexus family first - to other devices not specifically made by Google.

A Reddit user found a hint toward the technology in the code for the Android N preview. It reads, "Accompanying Android Beta program for consumers, starting later in the preview - more supported devices, including devices from OEM partners - seamless OTAs for your devices, from initial release to final N release without flashing."

I want it now

That suggests soon Google may look toward Samsung, LG, Sony, HTC, Motorola and others to have the Android N software on its devices first. What isn't clear yet is what devices would likely see the update.

A lot of the major Android manufacturers include skins on the top of the Android software which make it more difficult for Google to rollout the update early.

It may also just be an idea Google might not act on. Considering it's hidden inside the code this may just be something the company is experimenting with, but we hope it's something Google releases and makes ready for us soon.

Via SlashGear