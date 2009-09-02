Sony Ericsson finally launches Xperia X2

Sony Ericsson has finally released the Xperia X2, running on Windows Mobile 6.5, following months of leaks.

The new phone, which will bring an 8.1MP camera, a 3D 'panel' interface and SlideView for instant notifications of important things like messages and missed called, is Sony Ericsson's second attempt at success in the high end smartphone market after the Xperia X1 received a lukewarm reception.

The new phone is similar in chassis design, with a slide out QWERTY keyboard, but this time packs a whole host of new features, not least the latest Windows Mobile OS.

Panel beating

The panels, which are essentially widget screens, come from the likes of Skype, Google and Windows Live, with 14 on board and 16 more to download.

The Xperia X2 is a sleeker device than its predecessor, with a size of 110 x 54 x 16 mm, and a weight of 115g housing a 3.2-inch WVGA (800 x 480) screen.

It comes with a 4GB microSD card (Sony Ericsson has clearly given up on M2) and will ship in October, likely when the first Windows Mobile 6.5 devices appear, exclusively with Vodafone in the UK.