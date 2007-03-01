Samsung serves up hot buddy phone

Samsung has added a second social networking phone to its Helio line-up. The Heat, which goes on sale in the US today, promises top features for a keen price tag.

The Helio Heat boasts a media player for both music and Video on Demand (VoD) playback. It also combines Google Maps with GPS satellite navigation to deliver Helio's 'Buddy Beacons' - a nifty application which can tell you where your friends are (provided they use Buddy Beacons too).

Compatible with Helio Music and Video services, the Heat enables you to download music directly to the phone for around $2 (£1) per track. The phone even gives you the ability to access the MySpace social networking site on the move.

The Heat also includes a touchscreen QVGA display, a 1.3-megapixel camera, Bluetooth and 136MB of internal memory. Unfortunately there is no option to expand this using slot-in flash memory cards. Samsung says the phone has a battery life of three hours talk time, and eight days on standby.

Available in gold and black, the Helio Heat is on sale for $150 (£75).