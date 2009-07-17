Samsung i7500 Android phone on sale in France

Samsung's first Android phone (and the first from a company that isn't HTC) has gone on sale over in France.

Network Bouygues Telecom, the third largest carrier in the country, is offering the phone for €89 (£75) but with a two year contract.

As we stated before on TechRadar, it looks likely you'll have to pay nearly £500 for the privilege, although it's nearly £100 less SIM free across the channel.

Exclusive deal?

O2 will be bringing the phone to the UK, although it's not confirmed whether this will be on an exclusive deal or other will come out the woodwork to join it.

But, like the Toshiba TG01, the phone is being released on the continent before the UK, which actually shows Samsung probably wants to get it right before unleashing it on a key territory.

Don't forget, the i7500 will come with a 5MP camera with flash, a 3.5mm headphone slot and only be 11.9mm thick, which is thinner than anything HTC have managed so far.

Via Mobile Choice