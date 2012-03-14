Samsung Galaxy S3 finalised and heading into production

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S3 has been finalised and is heading into a full-on production cycle.

That's according to Eldar Murtazin, the oft-reliable tipster who has also seemingly confirmed that the handset will come in a ceramic – not plastic – casing.

A ceramic case would certainly be a departure from the lightweight plastic enclosures seen in the wildly successful Galaxy S, Galaxy S2 and the office-favourite Galaxy Note.

It would add a welcome dimension of durability and toughness to a range that for all its strengths has had something of a plasticky feel up to now.

We still don't have a Samsung Galaxy S3 release date for you, but you can be sure we'll bring you the news as soon as Samsung gets in touch with us.