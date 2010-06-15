Samsung Galaxy Beam landing in July?

The world's first mass-market projector phone, the Samsung Galaxy Beam, could just be a couple of months from launch in the UK.

Engadget has got word that the phone will be launching in Singapore next month, which means it shouldn't be too long before we get to see it on our cloudy shores.

When we got a hands on with the Samsung Galaxy Beam at Mobile World Congress in February, we were told this would be in the UK at 'some point in Q3, probably before Autumn' so fingers crossed that still hold true.

Beam me up

The Samsung Galaxy Beam, which has a projector bolted on the back but only with a paltry six lumens output, is so packed with technology you might be able to see past the poor brightness. In fact, you almost certainly will be able to.

But don't forget it also has 16GB of internal memory, Android 2.1 and a 3.7-inch version of that lovely Super AMOLED screen Samsung is touting all over the place.

It's also got an 8MP camera with HD video recording, an 1800mAh battery and a microSD slot too – so even if you just want a heavily-specified phone without ever using the projector, this could be the one for you if you don't mind the chunk.

From Engadget