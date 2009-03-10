Trending
Samsung announces budget touch-phones

Brand new handsets for the credit crunch brigade

The Samsung S5600 and S5230

Samsung has decided that its success in touchscreen phones means it should make more of them, so has announced the new S5600 and S5230 handsets.

Designed for the mid-range market, these will be headed for European shores in May and April respectively.

The S5600 is the more spec-happy of the two, sporting HSDPA 3.5G, a 3MP camera, a 2.8-inch QVGA touchscreen, microSD card slot (up to 8GB) and a 1000mAh battery.

Touch of a wiz

It also uses the Samsung-developed Touchwiz interface, meaning that it's unlikely to be a high-end smartphone... more of a competitor to the well-received LG Cookie.

The S5230 is less well-endowed in the connectivity region, with only EDGE connectivity, but has a slightly larger screen, with a 3-inch WQVGA touch effort. This means it's likely to be a little bit more media friendly thanks to widescreen capability.

Otherwise, it has very similar specs to the S5600, with microSD and a 3MP camera, along with the pretty high power 1000mAh battery.

TechRadar spoke to Samsung, and apparently it's finalising the details on the UK-specific versions of these phones, so we'll be able to tell you lots more in the next couple of days.

Via Unwired View

