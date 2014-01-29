Samsung AMOLED tablets set for MWC 2014 unveiling

Hot on the heels of the launch of the 12.2-inch Samsung Galaxy Note Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro comes news that Samsung may be bringing the AMOLED technology that has made its phone screens so impressive over to its tablet range.

Reports from Korean news site ETNews state that mass production of 8 and 10.5-inch AMOLED screens is due to begin in February, meaning we could be in line to see AMOLED toting tablets at MWC 2014.

Third times the charm?

This isn't the first time or even second time that we have caught wind of AMOLED tablets, although we were initially expecting to see them at CES earlier this month.

With CES having been and gone leaving no AMOLED tablets in sight we're left clinging to hopes that we'll be able to lay our eyes on them next month.

Current rumours suggest that we may be in line for a few more Samsung tablets at MWC leaving a potential refresh for the now one year old Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0.

What are else we expecting at MWC 2014?

Via PocketNow.