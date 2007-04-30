Rotate-and-slide phone design slips out

A phone that rotates, slides and could fit on a wrist strap, and a sea-shell shaped mobile are just two fascinating images of concept phones we've come across recently. Chinese mobile designer Jimmy Zhu has posted a selection of his shape-of-phones-to-come mock-ups on this designer site .

The slide and rotate phone sketch lends itself well to watchphone style designs, where face space is at a premium. Other concept designs on the site include phones using touchscreen phones, Nike Swoosh-branded twister phones and modular mobiles. Well worth looking at if you fancy some interesting mobile eye-candy...