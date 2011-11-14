Prototype BlackBerry London with BBX OS spied

RIM's first smartphone to run the new BBX operating system, will be called the BlackBerry London and will be slimmer than the iPhone 4S according to reports.

The Verge is showing an image of a touchscreen device (pictured right) with a 3.7-inch touchscreen, bookended by two silver metal strips, that looks nothing like any BlackBerry device we've ever seen.

The London, which is by no means official and may just be a prototype, will reportedly arrive carrying RIM's BBX operating system, which derives from the QNX software developed for the PlayBook tablet.

Stand-up and be counted

Also on-board, allegedly, is a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 16GB of internal storage and 1GB of memory. There's also an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Verge's report also says that the device can apparently stand-up on one of its sides, while BGR reports that this device will replace the now scrapped Colt as RIM's first BBX handset.

The device could be launched in the second or third quarter of 2012. Could the 'London', which also looks an awful lot like the Nokia N8, be RIM's path back to the big-time?

Via: The Verge