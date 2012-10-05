Pay for Starbucks with Square this November

In a match made in caffeine heaven, Starbucks and mobile payment system Square announced a partnership that will let customers use Square Wallet to pay for their beverages, pastries and more at the coffee chain's retail locations.

The news, which included a $25 million investment into Square by Starbucks, came in August, and Friday the companies revealed when the partnership will take off.

According to a Starbucks press release, Square payments will get underway in early November.

The service will get support at company-run retail locations in the U.S.

Tips are next

The Square/Starbucks partnership also gives coffee-fiends access to the Square directory, which will help anyone in need of a Sbux fix track down one of the company's more than 7,000 U.S. locations.

Starbucks also said in the release that, starting next summer, it will enable digital tipping on its existing mobile payment app as well as through Square Wallet.

As if it wasn't stepping far enough into the digital payment game, Starbucks has also integrated with Apple's Passbook service, the release said.

OK, coffee addicts, you can rejoice now.

From Starbucks via Engadget