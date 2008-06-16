Orange uses wind to charge mobiles at Glastonbury

Orange has unveiled plans to use a seven metre wind turbine to power mobile phones during the Glastonbury festival this year.

The recharge pod will be available to all festival-goers to keep them charged throughout the 72-hour mud-a-thon.

Lock ‘n’ charge

Users will be able to connect their device to the turbine inside a tent and chuck them in a locker for 45 minutes to get a charge.

Orange is trialling the technology to see whether it might ultimately be able to power the whole of its Chill ‘n’ Charge venue at the outdoor festival.

Hattie Magee, Head of Partnerships at Orange UK, said “Mobiles phones are an essential tool for festival survival and with an expected capacity of over 175,000 people spread across a sprawling 900 acres of farmland, keeping in touch with mates around the site is made that much easier if your phone has battery power!”