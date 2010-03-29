Orange likely to offer HTC Desire from 2 April

Orange looks set to be offering the HTC Desire in time for the Bank Holiday weekend in the UK.

Sources close to the matter have told TechRadar that the HTC Desire will be given a UK release date of 2 April in 'select stores'.

Orange has previously stated the Desire will be arriving early April, but now we have been given a likely more definitive release date.

Orange nabs exclusive deal

The 'standard' brown version of the phone should be in stores from the beginning of April, and Orange has also stated it will be stocking an exclusive black version as well later in the month.

It's also likely that the phone will be available as an upgrade and through the internet from the 2 April, although the source was unable to confirm this.

T-Mobile has begun shipping the HTC Desire to upgrading customers, but there are now rumours the phone won't be available in store for another two weeks.