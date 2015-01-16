OnePlus Two might get a quadHD display and Snapdragon 810

The OnePlus One has been notoriously difficult to acquire, no doubt frustrating some would-be customers, but those present troubles aren't stopping OnePlus from looking to the future.

The latest OnePlus Two rumors, from GizChina, peg the One successor with a 5.5-inch display and a Snapdragon 810 chip, plus 4GB of RAM, a 3300mAh battery and Android 5.0 Lollipop.

That would be the same size as the OnePlus One's display, but word this time is that the OnePlus Two's resolution will be bumped up to 2560 x 1440 - in other words, quad HD.

It's unclear where the site got this info, so take it with a side of salt.

Certainty and surprises

But the OnePlus Two is definitely happening - it's only a matter of waiting until the second or third quarter of 2015 at this point, as OnePlus team members revealed on Reddit last fall.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said in January that the OnePlus Two will "surprise people," and although it's not clear yet exactly how we're hoping it's not with the Snapdragon 810's rumored overheating.

Via Phandroid