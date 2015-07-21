Oh great, Cortana will understand your British sarcasm

Cortana will soon be able to understand your self-deprecating British humour. When it launches alongside Windows 10 the new version of Cortana is set to reflect the local language, speech patterns and "local personality" of each market.

A blog post by Microsoft reads: "Cortana understands how highly the UK values self-deprecating humor. Dryness and irony are traits that filter subtly into her personality, and she uses playful sarcasm in her responses if she senses you're fooling around."

Microsoft has yet to reveal exactly what that means but we're assuming it'll be well placed within your searches and not just spouting a bunch of Tommy Cooper or Monty Python quotes from the screen.

No your mum jokes

Microsoft said: "We craft Cortana's local personality based on insights about each culture while at the same time staying true to the foundational principles that are universal to all markets: Cortana is positive, confident, intelligent and transparent."

The update will launch in the US, UK, China, France Italy, Germany and Spain on July 29 upon the launch on Windows 10. Australian customers of the Windows Insider Program will also get the update.