Official Twitter app for iPhone imminent

It looks like Twitter's acquisition of the developers of the Tweetie app for iPhone is about to serve up the 'official' Twitter app for Apple's smartphone.

Tweetie 2 has disappeared from the App Store this week, suggesting that the developers are about to finally release the first official Twitter app for smartphones.

The cannily-named "Twitter for iPhone" should arrive within the next few days, we will be sure to update this news story the second it does.

Whether or not we will see an iPad version bundled with it is still to be seen.

Twitter has previously confirmed that it was preparing a dedicated "Twitter for iPad" app and that it was is coming shortly.