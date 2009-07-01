O2 'wins race for exclusive Palm Pre deal'

O2 has apparently won the race to stock the forthcoming Palm Pre when it's announced as a UK version next week.

The Guardian is stating that O2 won the right to range the latest iPhone competitor, beating off Orange and Vodafone in the process, with the former apparently involved in the race until the last minute.

O2 obviously has a deal in place to stock the iPhone on an exclusive multi-year deal, so many expected Apple to block a move for the network to stock the Pre too.

No comment

However both O2 and the Carphone Warehouse (which is also an official stockist of the iPhone) will range the device, although no date for release has been given.

TechRadar spoke to Palm and O2 to confirm the story, but both stated it was just speculation at this point and refused to comment. However, given the sheer volume of rumours about O2 and the Palm Pre, it wouldn't be a surprise if it was announced as the official stockist later this month.

Via The Guardian.