Nokia teases a big reveal for tomorrow, but what could it be?

We knew Nokia was going to resurrect its brand, but we weren't expecting it to happen this quickly.

The company has just posted a mysterious tweet, depicting a black box with the Nokia name etched atop, and the date of November 11 next to it.

Nokia also hints "We're up to something", but what that something might be is anyone's guess right now. Could this be a TV box we're looking at, or something else entirely different?

Nokia will be attending Finland's Slush conference tomorrow, where Nokia's product business head, Sebastian Nystrom, is expected to reveal all.