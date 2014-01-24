Nokia's mysterious Android phone could launch as Nokia X

The much rumoured Nokia Normandy Android smartphone may in fact be called the Nokia X if and when it's officially unveiled.

That's according to a tweet by the often reliable @evleaks, which said simply "Project Normandy = Nokia X".

If the Nokia X does manage to break cover we could be looking at a 4-inch display, a Qualcomm S4 processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage and a 3MP camera according to a source which spoke to The Verge.

Lower your X-pectations

Nokia's Normandy handset has been popping up with alarming regularity lately and its very existence is a little puzzling given the Microsoft sale.

But we've seen so much of it now that there's little doubt it exists and if the Nokia X is ever going to see the light of day it will likely do so during Nokia's press event at MWC 2014 next month. Though given those specs it's unlikely to be a show stealer.