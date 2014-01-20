Nokia Lumia 1520 Mini may destroy competition with full HD display

With mini versions of flagship handsets now flooding the market, it seems that Nokia isn't keen on missing out on a slice of this quite lucrative pie.

Specifications passed to WPBar.cn indicate that the Finnish manufacturer may be ready to launch a cut down Lumia 1520, the Nokia Lumia 1520V.

Amongst these specifications is a 4.3-inch full HD AMOLED screen, which would blow the HTC One Mini and Galaxy S4 Mini (720p and qHD respectively) way out of the Baltic sea.

Crystal clear

We're taking all this with a pinch of salt though, as these specs would mean the screen on the Lumia 1520V would be boasting a 513ppi - figures we've seen quoted for upcoming 2K flagships models.

The Lumia 1520V is also tipped to pack 2GB RAM, a Qualcomm Xiaolong (the Chinese branding for the Snapdragon) 800 CPU, 32GB of internal storage (with no microSD support) and a 3000mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly.

Don't expect to see the Lumia 1520V just yet though, as it may well be one of the first handsets to launch with Windows Phone 8.1, due out in April.

