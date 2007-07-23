New Nokia N-Gage games lineup boost

Nokia's revamped N-Gage gaming platform is getting a range of social networking multiplayer games from games developer Digital Chocolate - allowing users to play games and make friends with other players via their phones.

California-based Digital Chocolate is the latest mobile games developer to announce a range of games for the new Nokia N-Gage sophisticated gaming platform. Among the titles heading N-Gage-wards from Digital Chocolate are the DChoc Café series. The DChoc Café is a virtual café that has virtual card, board and puzzle games people might find in a coffee shop or other similar hangout. Players can connect with friends via the multi-player option on N-Gage enabled phones, create characters, earn prize money, and make game recommendations to other N-Gage users.

The new Nokia N-Gage platform will operate across a series of Nokia Symbian S60 smartphones when N-Gage relaunches in the autumn - not just a couple of dedicated gaming devices like the original, ill-fated N-Gage incarnation.