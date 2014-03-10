New HTC One won't drop ultrapixel camera

We'd already seen various leaks suggesting the new HTC One is unlikely to drop the ultrapixel camera technology which adorned its predecessor and now the Taiwanese firm's latest teaser for the handset has confirmed just that.

The video highlights the ultrapixel camera on the HTC One was able to reduce the loss of dynamic range and sensitivity while allowing it to capture 300% more light than other high-end smartphones.

HTC is adding to this on the new One, but the video doesn't go as far as to say what those additions might actually be.

Double trouble

If you believe the plethora of rumours the big addition on the new HTC One appears to be the inclusion of a second camera lens on the rear of the handset.

This means the new HTC One should be a decent candidate for a low-light snapper - a selling point which Nokia currently prides itself on.

We'll find out for sure what the new HTC One is rocking on March 25, where the phone will be unveiled at a special launch event.