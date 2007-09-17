Nokia E51: sleek Wi-Fi-enabled smartphone

Nokia today upgraded its E-series of smartphones. The Nokia E51 offers both mobile internet access and Wi-Fi, and is thought to work as either a personal phone or a business tool.

For mobile business

With a stainless steel housing, the Nokia E51 includes dedicated calendar and email keys. There's also a status light that lets you know when you have a new email message from Microsoft Exchange (or other email software) available.

The usual multimedia features such as a 2-megapixel camera that captures photos and video, and an FM radio and media player software are also supplied.

The Nokia E51 is due to go on sale before the end of the year, priced at 350 euros (£243).