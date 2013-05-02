Motorola XT1055 leaks and world screams 'X Phone!'

A handset going by the model number XT1055 has popped up on a benchmarking app, leading people to believe it could relate to the new Motorola flagship smartphone.

Spotted on the Antutu Android app by Japanese site Rbmen, the XT1055 apparently runs Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean while packing a juicy 1.7GHz quad-core processor.

The Motorola name isn't actually attached to the benchmark results, but the XT extension has been used by the now Google-owned manufacturer on previous handsets - the XT9825 is better known as the Razr HD, while the XT890 is the Intel-powered Razr i for example.

Born in the USA

According to the benchmark app the handset is question was tested in the States, although you should take all this with a pinch of salt as results can be faked.

There's been a lot of talk surrounding Motorola's next big handset, especially now it's owned by Google and talk of a "X Phone" seems to suggest we'll see something later in the year.

The annual Google IO conference takes place in a couple of weeks where there is a chance we'll see a new flagship smartphone bearing the search giant's brand there, but we're going to have to wait and see.

