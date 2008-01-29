Trending
Motorola to hang up on mobile phones?

"I'm sorry, the profits you asked for have not materialised"

Motorola could be about to exit the mobile phone business, according to one market analyst.

Richard Windsor of Nomura International says Motorola could bail after posting a $388 million (£195 million) operating loss in its mobile division last year. Windsor says rumours of a possible takeover of the mobile phone division by Chinese firms is also unlikely,

Engadget reports.

.

That's because Motorola's problems have been caused by its choice of platform and software, rather than anything hardware-related, Windsor says.

We have asked Motorola to comment on the substance of this story.

