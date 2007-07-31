Mobile lighter for music festival moments

Gig goers can now create those lighter-in-the-air moments with their mobile phones, thanks to a new virtual lighter that's part of the Mobile Festival Survival Kit from Virgin Mobile .

The Virgin Mobile Festival Survival Kit features a bunch of phone downloads for the festival fan, including a virtual Mobile Flame that flickers onscreen (and doesn't burn your fingers), Mobile Locators - bright flashing screens to help you find your mates in the crowd - and Mobile Spot Lights that turn your phone's screen into a torch.

The Virgin Mobile Festival Survival Kit, which was developed by Mobstar , is being launched to coincide with the Virgin Mobile-sponsored V Festival on 18th and 19th August. Downloads of the Virgin Mobile Festival Survival Kit - which could become essential mobile-ware at other gigs - can be downloaded now from a V Festival microsite, a mobile link for which can be received by texting VFEST to 82330.