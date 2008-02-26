Trending
BlackBerry owners get discounts and more

Centralised website for apps, special offers, info

Research in Motion today unveiled the BlackBerry Owners Lounge website.

The idea is to have a centralised website for BlackBerry smartphone users "who want to get the most of their BlackBerry experience". The website features a wide range of applications, games, exclusive offers, discounts and competitions plus a lot of other BlackBerry-related information.

“There’s a lot of interest in these sorts of applications from BlackBerry owners, so I think a central forum for getting the latest apps – for productivity or entertainment – and pre-release news could be extremely popular if done well,” mobile phone expert Phil Lattimore told TechRadar this afternoon.

Easy access

“Easy access to apps from a website or alerts will be right up [BlackBerry users’] street,” Lattimore added.

In other BlackBerry-related news, sales of the smartphone in Taiwan decreased in 2007. One retailer only sold around 3,500 handsets during the whole year, PCWorld.com reports.

But as Zhuyin – the local Chinese input method used by the Taiwanese – is being added to the BlackBerry this year, Research in Motion hopes sales will pick up.

Finally, a happy first birthday to Crackberry.com; the website Mecca devoted to all things BlackBerry. Competitions, giveaways and discount offers are promised.

