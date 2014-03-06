Missed MWC? Here are the top phones from the show

This year's Mobile World Congress gave us no short supply of new mobiles to pore over, be it Sony's updated Z2 flagship, the Nokia X Android phone, the long-awaited Galaxy S5 or the dual-screen YotaPhone 2.

Flying more quietly under the radar were also releases such as LG's G Pro 2 and G2 Mini devices, HTC's mid-range Desire 816 phablet along with new entrants from Huawei, ZTE and more, all of which we were able to get our hands on at the Barcelona event.

We round up our 10 ten smartphone picks from MWC in the video below. Do you agree with our selection? Let us know if we're spot on, or completely off-mark, in the comments.