LG is bringing Knock Code to G2 and G Flex starting this April

80,000 possible combos should keep you busy

Knock knock

Who's there?

LG

LG Who?

LG's Knock Code feature, introduced with the G Pro 2 last month, is branching out to other LG handsets, including the LG G2 and LG G Flex.

Knock Code improves on LG's existing 'tap to unlock' KnockOn feature, making security more sophisticated by offering users up to over 80,0000 possible combinations - and making for fewer finger smudges on the screen.

The new security feature, which will also hit the F series and L series handsets, will start rolling out to older LG phones this April, with exact dates to be announced locally.

Worst. Joke. Ever.