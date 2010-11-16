LG Optimus Star: Android's shining light?

Another new Android-toting handset has appeared online, going by the name of the LG Optimus Star.

In the same week that the LG Optimus One sold a million handsets, making it LG's fast-ever selling phone, the LG Optimus Star appears – and comes with some interesting specs.

These include: a dual core Nvidia Tegra 2 processor powering the device, a 4-inch display and an 8MP camera with full HD 1080p video recording.

This makes it the first dual-core Tegra 2 powered smartphone on the market.

Star turn

It's unclear what OS the LG Optimus Star has but it does seem to be a With Google device.

We hope that it will have Android 2.3 inside, and the fact the handset has a front-facing camera - meaning that you will be able to video call on the device - does point to this.

Also on board is a microSD slot and a micro USB port.

The UK release date is still to be announced, but the LG Optimus Star is shaping up to be a decent device.

Via T3 and Engadget