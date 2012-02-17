LG Optimus given new logo ahead of MWC 2012

LG has shown off a new logo design that it will be using on the next generation of Optimus smartphones arriving at MWC 2012.

The Korean giants has had a bit of a tough time of late in the phone arena, but it's hoping that a new logo for its flagship range can change its fortunes.

"The new Optimus logo is designed to accentuate the metallic edges and slim shape of the 2012 smartphone line-up unveiled at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC)," said LG's release.

"It embodies modern and seamless simplicity, which is the core for LG's design philosophy for mobile devices.

Aesthetic beauty

"With the new logo and desired specifications, LG will offer superior smartphones that bring design prestige to users seeking aesthetic beauty on technological devices," it continued.

"Also, the company's commitment to raise the ante by offering best quality products to consumers will be further reinforced."

Obviously those without a big design background might suggest that it looks a bit like a metallic font – but who are we to argue with the likely massive amount of money that was spent on coming up with it?