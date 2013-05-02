Jelly Bean now bigger than Ice Cream Sandwich, Gingerbread still dominant

Manufacturers are finally getting their heads around the idea of updating devices to the latest version of Android as Jelly Bean overtakes Ice Cream Sandwich for the first time.

In the 14 days leading up to May 1 Jelly Bean found itself on 28.4 per cent of devices worldwide, while Android 4.0 accounted for 27.5 per cent.

However the firm leader is still the ageing Android Gingerbread platform - also known as Android 2.3 - which happily sits on 38.5 per cent of phones globally.

Via Google Developers

More blips!

Has all this food-related tech left you hungry for more bite-size portions of awesome? Luckily there's plenty more where that came from, so grab a spoon and dig in.