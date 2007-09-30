SNS acquisition points to Google phone plans

Anyone still speculating that Google is going to launch its own mobile phone will surely draw further inspiration from the company's latest acquisition - a social-networking site (SNS) designed exclusively for mobile members.

The newest member of the vast Google family is Zingku, a two-year-old online service that uses text messaging to allow users to share information, photos and more with groups of friends. It also features mobile versions of applications and delivery methods normally found on PCs, including RSS feeds and e-cards.

Advertising included

Crucially, Zingku already has a framework in place for delivering advertising to users, something Google will inevitably seek to exploit as mobile advertising increases in importance.

If the search and small-ads giant does decide to bless the world with a Google-branded telephone, it's clear that it will come with plenty of reasons for us to stay glued to the screen and keep Google's tills ringing.