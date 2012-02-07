HTC Ville details leaked ahead of MWC 2012

Full details on the HTC Ville have leaked online ahead of its expected launch at MWC 2012 in Barcelona.

The Ville has been on the cards for a while with multiple reports on HTC's new handset making their way onto the web and even a video starring the phone getting an outing.

The latest information comes via Chinese website ePrice which has revealed new images of the Ville and details on its specs.

Hero or Ville-ain?

The signs are promising with the HTC Ville mooting a snappy 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 1GB RAM, 4.3-inch qHD Super AMOLED display, 8MP camera with full HD recording, 3MP front-facing camera and Beats Audio to enhance audio output.

The Ville is seen running the latest Android software Ice Cream Sandwich and HTC's new Sense 4.0 interface which is packed into a case around 8mm in depth and features a similar (yet slimmer) look to the Desire S.

We are looking forward to seeing the HTC Ville in Barcelona at the end of February and it is expected to launch alongside the quad-core Edge. Stay tuned to TechRadar for the latest from HTC at MWC 2012.

From ePrice via SoMobile