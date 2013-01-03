HTC promises better phones thanks to Apple deal

The licensing agreement struck between HTC and Apple back in November will see the Taiwanese firm produce better smartphones in 2013.

It's thought that as a result of the deal, HTC may have access to some Apple technology which other Android manufacturers cannot touch, potentially leading to superior smartphones with better features and user experience.

The two firms had been threatening each other with court regarding patent disputes, but they managed to strike a deal which saw HTC pay the Cupertino-based firm a lump sum, plus monthly instalments bringing an end to legal challenges.

Now HTC China president Ray Yam has told the Economic Observer of China: "The settlement with Apple will start to pay off next year (2013), and the fourth quarter of this year is still going at a set pace.

"The biggest benefit to us is that we can put more energy into innovation, which is more important than anything else for a technology company."

Any competitive advantage HTC can garner over its rivals is critical as the Taiwanese firm has struggled in the wake of Samsung and Apple, and while the likes of the HTC One X+, 8X and 8S are all solid devices they don't quite top the billing.

From Focus Taiwan via BGR