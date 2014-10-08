HTC Desire Eye benchmark goes beyond its 13-megapixel front camera

HTC is holding an event today in New York where it's expected to reveal the selfie-focused HTC Desire Eye, but that won't stop us from gawking at its alleged specs ahead of time.

The new HTC smartphone has appeared on GFXBench, where its full specs seem to have been revealed.

The Desire Eye's main draw will likely be its 13-megapixel front camera (listed in the benchmark as 12 megapixels, so who knows), but there is more to like about it than that.

The HTC Desire Eye will apparently also sport a 5.1-inch 1080p display, a quad-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 CPU with Adreno 330 graphics, 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage (with 9 actually available), and a 12- or 13-megapixel rear camera to match the front.

Hold up

Since HTC is expected to announce the HTC Desire Eye today watch out for more on the new selfie snapper soon.

Via TechTastic