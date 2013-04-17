HTC 606w shows up in China - Ultrapixels moving to other phones?

The HTC 606w may sound like a lightbulb, but it is in fact souped-up HTC First without the tedious burden of Facebook Home to contend with.

HTC tried to sneak the device through Chinese regulatory channels but it was spotted by Digi.Tech which managed to skim off some renders of the handset, showing off a natty blue piping around the bezel of an otherwise fairly uninspiring handset.

On to the HTC 606w's specs, and we're looking at an Ultrapixel camera on the back, 4.3-inch 720p display boasting 342ppi and a 1.2GHz processor to keep the whole thing chugging along.

Battery woe

Unfortunately, it's rocking a 1700mAh battery which may be a bit on the weak side for the mooted specs.

The HTC 606w is running Android 4.1.2 with the HTC Sense 5.0 overlay, and there's also 2GB of RAM and 16GB of device storage to play with.

No word on an official device name nor possible release date but we'll be keeping the heat on HTC til it makes the 606w all official.