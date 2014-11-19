Here's how you'll navigate with the BlackBerry Classic's old school keys

If BlackBerry users excel at one thing, it's clinging to the past, which is exactly where the BlackBerry Classic comes in.

The Classic is a modern old school BB handset with not just a clicky QWERTY keyboard, but a physical nub and navigation buttons as well.

And now BlackBerry has posted a video of those physical keys in action, showing exactly how you'll use them to navigate BlackBerry 10 on the BB Classic.

The BlackBerry Classic is expected to launch in December, so watch the video below if you want an early glimpse at what you'll get when it does.