Here are the specs you can expect from Apple's new 4-inch iPhone

We've already heard a ton of rumours around Apple's upcoming 4-inch handset - now expected to be called the iPhone SE - but well-known KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has added some more fuel to the fire this weekend with a report distributed to investors.

He says the new iPhone SE will have an A9 processor (like the iPhone 6S), a 12-megapixel camera and NFC support for all your Apple Pay needs. Kuo also suggests the latest Live Photos technology is going to be included and that the handset will feature a slightly curved glass display.

Price-wise the analyst says expect to pay around US$400-500 for the new handset (that's roughly £290-360 or AU$205-255). If true that would make it significantly cheaper than the top-end phones, though Kuo did also say the iPhone 5S would be getting a price cut as well.

Would I lie to you?

Is it true though? Kuo tends to know more than most about what's happening behind the scenes of Apple's supply chain but he's by no means infallible. We'd add his predictions to the 'probable' pile but nothing's certain until it's confirmed by Apple.

Kuo also reckons Apple is in line to shift some 37 million units of the new 4-inch iPhone SEs and the old 4-inch iPhone 5S during 2016, though the latter handset will make up the bulk of those sales, Kuo says.

Apple is strongly tipped to be holding a media event in March to unveil the new handset alongside a smaller version of the iPad Pro. We might also see new Apple Watch bands too - and as always we'll bring you the news as soon as it happens.

Find all our iPhone SE rumours in one place

Via AppleInsider