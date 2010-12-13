Google Latitude navigates its way to the Apple App Store

Google Latitude is now available for the iPhone and other iOS devices, after it appeared then disappeared from the Apple App Store.

The application allows you to stalk keep in touch with your friends by seeing where they are on Google Maps.

Google Latitude has been a long time coming for the iPhone. Back in 2009, Apple blocked the app but did promise a new version would be along shortly.

Location, location

A year later and the market for location-based apps has exploded but Latitude has never really had the clout of its peers, such as Foursquare.

Google will be hoping that its move to iOS devices and most importantly the iPhone, the app will gain in popularity.

To get the app, you must have an iPhone 3GS or 4, iPod touch third generation or higher, or an iPad.

If you're one of those who doesn't really want everyone to know where you are, the app allows you to share only city-level location, hide your location and turn off background updating at any time.